Oconto County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oconto, Shawano by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oconto; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Navarino Wildlife Area, or 8 miles southeast of Shawano, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Shawano, WI
County
Oconto County, WI
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Oconto, WI
County
Shawano County, WI
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Wind Gust#Roofs#Eastern
