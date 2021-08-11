Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gratiot by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gratiot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRATIOT COUNTY At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion Springs, or 10 miles east of Ithaca, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
