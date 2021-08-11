Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MARATHON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has move. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for portions of central Marathon County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Wisconsin.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0