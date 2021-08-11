Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MARATHON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has move. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Tornado Warning still remains in effect for portions of central Marathon County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Wisconsin.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy