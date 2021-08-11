Impeachment: American Crime Story: Linda Tripp Urges Monica Lewinsky to Hold Onto 'Blue Dress' in New Teaser

After playing coy in its first teaser , FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story is offering up a real look (and listen) at Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in a newly released promo.

In the above video, Lewinsky and Linda Tripp (played by American Horror Story ‘s Sarah Paulson) walk toward each other as the former reveals (via voiceover) that President Bill Clinton kissed her.

“I’m in love with him,” Lewinsky declares, after which Tripp urges her, “The blue dress, it would smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession.”

Then as the two women at last come face-to-face, we finally get our first true visual of Feldstein’s transformation into Lewinsky.

Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10/9c, Impeachment chronicles “the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” per the official logline. Annaleigh Ashford ( Masters of Sex ) costars as Jones, with Clive Owen ( Lisey’s Story, The Knick ) as Bill Clinton and Edie Falco ( Nurse Jackie, The Soprano s) as Hillary Clinton. The cast also includes Cobie Smulders ( Stumptown, How I Met Your Mother ) as controversial conservative commentator Ann Coulter and Billy Eichner ( Difficult People ) as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

