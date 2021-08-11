Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Impeachment: American Crime Story: Linda Tripp Urges Monica Lewinsky to Hold Onto 'Blue Dress' in New Teaser

By Vlada Gelman
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhghx_0bOiPr3000

After playing coy in its first teaser , FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story is offering up a real look (and listen) at Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in a newly released promo.

In the above video, Lewinsky and Linda Tripp (played by American Horror Story ‘s Sarah Paulson) walk toward each other as the former reveals (via voiceover) that President Bill Clinton kissed her.

“I’m in love with him,” Lewinsky declares, after which Tripp urges her, “The blue dress, it would smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession.”

Then as the two women at last come face-to-face, we finally get our first true visual of Feldstein’s transformation into Lewinsky.

Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10/9c, Impeachment chronicles “the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” per the official logline. Annaleigh Ashford ( Masters of Sex ) costars as Jones, with Clive Owen ( Lisey’s Story, The Knick ) as Bill Clinton and Edie Falco ( Nurse Jackie, The Soprano s) as Hillary Clinton. The cast also includes Cobie Smulders ( Stumptown, How I Met Your Mother ) as controversial conservative commentator Ann Coulter and Billy Eichner ( Difficult People ) as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

Press PLAY above to watch the latest Impeachment teaser, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Matt Drudge
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Clive Owen
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Ann Coulter
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
Paula Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Crime Story#Impeachment#Fx#Booksmart#American Horror Story#Drudge Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTVLine

Fall TV 2021: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Fall TV is back, baby! And to help you keep tabs on it all, TVLine presents its famously handy calendar (and it is a calendar) of September and October premiere dates. Going to (masked but in-person) school on last year’s very odd bird of a pandemic-delayed rollout plan, this year’s fall slate is as rrrrobust as ever, offering up prestige cable fare, streaming series and movies, and (sometimes quickly) returning broadcast favorites.
TV SeriesTVLine

Virgin River: 8 Questions We Need Answered in Potential Season 4

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Virgin River for a fourth season, but that isn’t stopping us from thinking about it — and we have a lot to discuss. The romantic drama’s third season finale ended with a series of jaw-dropping cliffhangers, from Wes’ long-dreaded return to the reveal that Mel is pregnant… but doesn’t know if the baby is Jack’s or Mark’s.
TV SeriesTVLine

Emmys 2021 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Comedy Series?

The Emmys found a lot of new ways to laugh this year… but which comedy series will take home the gold?. The Outstanding Comedy Series category has seen an almost complete turnover, with seven of last year’s eight nominees — including reigning champ Schitt’s Creek — out of the running. Thankfully, a fresh crop of new shows has risen up to take over the category, led by presumed frontrunner Ted Lasso, which charmed its way to 20 total nominations with its first season on Apple TV+. It’s joined by three fellow freshmen, and HBO Max can claim two of them, in the caustic stand-up dramedy Hacks and the Kaley Cuoco-led mystery The Flight Attendant. Plus, Netflix’s bubbly rom-com Emily in Paris scored a nod for its first season as well, merci beaucoup.
POTUSPosted by
Page Six

When Monica met Bill: Lewinsky lures Clinton in ‘Impeachment’ clip

The public finally has eyes on President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky’s secret, salacious Oval Office interactions. FX teased an enticing clip from Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated anthology series “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on Wednesday night. The series’ third iteration will examine the political spectacle that was President Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, which led to tawdry headlines and a national outcry.
NFLwmagazine.com

Ryan Murphy Will Tackle JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s Tragic Romance for American Love Story

In his never-ending quest to apparently turn every story that’s ever even vaguely interested him into a prestige TV limited series, Ryan Murphy announced this morning that he intends to produce shows based on the iconic ‘90s romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, the shady business shenanigans of Studio 54, and the murder trial of NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Here’s the kicker: these projects aren’t even part of his mega-deal with Netflix, trumpeted as the largest deal for a producer in all of TV history, but rather for FX under his existing American Crime Story Franchise. We suppose we can now update our ranking of who really works the hardest: 3. The Devil 2. Kris Jenner 1. Ryan Murphy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky reveals her 'greatest regret'

Monica Lewinsky is giving the public a deeper look into her life. The anti-bullying activist participated in a question and answer segment Vanity Fair released just weeks ahead of the premiere of the FX drama "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which centers around her affair with former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beanie Feldstein Transforms Into Monica Lewinsky in First Impeachment Teaser

After what seems like years of waiting, we're finally getting the first look at Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story. On Wednesday, FX shared the first teaser for the upcoming season of the award-winning anthology, which is set to focus on the political sex scandal between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. In the brief teaser, we get the first look at Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky as she wraps up a gift, addressed to "Bill," and enters the Oval Office to meet the president, played by Clive Owen. The new series is also set to star a handful of Murphy universe alums, including Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge. Watch the first teaser trailer above before the series premieres on Sept. 7.
NFLRefinery29

Here’s Our First Look At Beanie Feldstein As Monica Lewinsky In American Crime Story

Project by project, the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe is expanding, and the newest title in the super-producer's repertoire will cover one of the biggest scandals in American history: the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton in 1998. As the latest installment of American Crime Story nears its premiere date, FX is sharing yet another glimpse at what fans of the franchise can expect — our first look at Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.
Moviestoofab.com

Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein Face Off In American Crime Story: Impeachment Teaser

The first footage of Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp just dropped in a new teaser for American Crime Story: Impeachment -- which pits her against Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky. The 10-episode limited series -- premiering September 7 -- will focus on "the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century," with the story being told "through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones." Clive Owen stars as President Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton and Annaleigh Ashford as Jones.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

New Trailers: Dopesick, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Midnight Mass, and more

In addition to keeping up with The Good Fight and Ted Lasso (seems like people either really loved or really hated the latest Christmas-themed episode; I liked it but admit I found it a bit jarring that the show hit pause on several promising plot lines so Ted could wear a Santa hat), I also got caught up in The White Lotus, a series that everyone on Twitter is apparently watching. Lotus has its first-season finale tonight, and while I’m an episode behind right now, I’m sort of pushing myself to see it through.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Impeachment: American Crime Story: Sorvino, Fischler & More Join Cast

With next month's Impeachment: American Crime Story ready to shine a spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal, FX and Ryan Murphy are introducing more familiar faces joining the cast to play some very familiar names. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Mira Sorvino (Modern Family), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Joseph Mazzello (Bohemian Rhapsody), Blair Underwood (Quantico), Kevin Pollak (Mom), and Patrick Fischler (Happy!) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Based on actual news reporting as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season will concern itself less with Clinton's (Clive Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Lea Michele Endorses Beanie Feldstein's 'Funny Girl' Casting

Lea Michele is celebrating Beanie Feldstein's latest casting as the lead in Broadway's upcoming Funny Girl revival. Feldstein announced the exciting news via Instagram last week, writing, "I went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true." Days later, Michele took to the comments section to show the Booksmart star love and support.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The View': Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Meghan McCain's Kathy Griffin Rant

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out after Meghan McCain launched an attack on Kathy Griffin. McCain's comments, which made clear she was not a fan of the comedian, were made during Monday's episode of The View and immediately sparked backlash online, as the remarks came just hours after Griffin revealed she'd recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and was set to undergo surgery that same day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy