Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A Stalker Terrorized Me for Three Years. It Impacted My Entire Life—And My Running Career.

By Emily Infeld
RunnersWorld
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy story with stalking and harassment began three years ago and has been going on ever since. In April 2018, I suddenly started receiving a barrage of Facebook messages. As someone with public accounts, I do my best to respond to messages from other runners who are dealing with injuries or mental health struggles or just looking for training advice. I occasionally get mean or creepy messages from bots, which I delete. But these messages were different. They made me feel uncomfortable.

www.runnersworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker#Race#Fbi#Mental Health#Stalking#Facebook#Usatf#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

New surveillance video shows final moments on camera of newlyweds murdered while camping in Utah

Newly released footage shows some of the last moments captured on camera of murdered newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were shot to death at a Utah campsite last week.The footage, taken in Woody’s Tavern in Moab, pictures the semi-regulars smiling, chatting and hanging out with friends. There has been local discord regarding when the women were last in the bar, with police initially claiming it was on 14 August. But Woody’s owner publicly posted on Facebook that it was a night earlier – while railing against authorities.The bodies of the women, aged 38 and 24, were discovered...
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Liquor company CEO allegedly takes deadly acid-plunge at Citi Field

NEW YORK — A liquor company CEO Ian Matthew Crystal has been identified as the man who was reportedly high on acid when he plunged to his death at Citi Field, police said. Crystal, 46, died Friday after plummeting 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, an NYPD spokesman confirmed Monday.
Public Safetyradiofacts.com

Gun Shots Ring out During Crate Challenge (video)

There is no question that the Crate Challenge is getting out of hand. First and foremost, if you have ever bumped into one of these crates you know it’s very hard plastic and it hurts like hell but over the last couple of months, we have seen people smash their heads into them, break their arms and legs and seriously injure themselves in other ways even spinal injuries.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
Posted by
Indy100

Hypothermic man rescued miles out at sea turns out to be internet icon ‘Frostbit Boy’

Some stories you really can’t make up, such as this one about a man who was rescued out at sea.Ruairí McSorley, 24, was found 4km from shore surrounded by dolphins after spending 12 hours battling the waves off the coast of Ireland.The 24-year-old told the Irish Independent that he’d taken a “spur of the moment” swim in early on Sunday morning when he got into trouble.He was found by members of the local County Kerry RNLI at 8.15pm the same day and was “dangerously hypothermic”.What’s perhaps most remarkable about McSorley’s tale is the incredible irony that underpins...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Posted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places to live in Florida

Though Florida's cities do not have the same degree of violence as Detroit or St. Louis, they are far from ideal. In certain places, your odds of becoming a victim of physical crime are as high as one in twelve. If you believe that's scary, wait till you read about the criminal activity, jobless, and poverty statistics.
Appleton, WIspectrumnews1.com

‘They stole the best years of my life from me': Appleton woman details life growing up in Holland during WWII

APPLETON, Wis. – You wonder, if only for a moment, if you could see what her eyes have seen. Anne Van Herwynen was only 12 years old that summer day in 1938 when she made the 20-minute bike ride from her home on the Holland border into Germany to see family. The town residents flooded the streets that day, lined up on either side and in a festive mood for the visitor who was soon to arrive.
Books & LiteratureVogue

I Changed My Life In The Year That Changed The World

The last time I lived in London, I had a breakdown. I was 26. It’s a time I usually don’t care much to reflect on. Hair stuck to the front of my face with days-old grease, gum disease from chain-smoking and being too low to brush my teeth. Self-medicating with drugs, drink, anything, that I soon struggled to get a handle on. I was working long hours to become a lawyer in the City. I once thought professional status and prestige would make my life happier. Yet as my mid-twenties approached, years of struggle against my own mind had begun to submerge me. I lived with friends, but I hid parts of myself from them in shame. I dated a few men but things always sank. I was signed off sick in the final months of my training contract and qualified in absentia. Then things worsened. I asked my mother to take me home to Bristol – like a terrified child. I spent the next two years in my teenage bedroom recovering, profoundly disturbed by how I had misused my adult freedom.
EnvironmentRunnersWorld

How to Run a Race When It’s Brutally Hot Outside

The optimal weather temperature for a marathon is said to be in the mid-40s—and even lower for elites. By that standard, the weather for the Tokyo Olympic marathons couldn’t have been less ideal. Taking place on August 7 and 8, dates that coincided with the hottest temperatures in Japan, runners...
Los Angeles, CAinvisiblepeople.tv

My Life Now, Three Years Housed

Honestly, my life probably looks a lot like yours, assuming you’re housed and have just spent the last year navigating COVID. If you’re in a big metropolitan city, like Los Angeles or New York City, social distancing could very much have been a matter of life or death for many months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy