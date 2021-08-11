A Stalker Terrorized Me for Three Years. It Impacted My Entire Life—And My Running Career.
My story with stalking and harassment began three years ago and has been going on ever since. In April 2018, I suddenly started receiving a barrage of Facebook messages. As someone with public accounts, I do my best to respond to messages from other runners who are dealing with injuries or mental health struggles or just looking for training advice. I occasionally get mean or creepy messages from bots, which I delete. But these messages were different. They made me feel uncomfortable.www.runnersworld.com
Comments / 0