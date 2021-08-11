Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Karate Combat chief says Tareg Hamedi 'robbed of a gold medal' at Olympics, offers rematch

By Simon Samano
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCOy1_0bOiPeon00

If Sajad Ganjzadeh and Tareg Hamedi would like to run things back, Karate Combat is ready to assist in making up for their controversial Olympic gold medal match.

The outcome this past weekend in Tokyo caused an uproar after Hamedi’s spectacular head-kick knockout apparently was too spectacular for Olympic karate. It was a perfectly timed counter just as Ganjzadeh moved in with an attack.

Upon further review, the judges ruled that Hamedi struck Ganjzadeh – who fell to the mat unconscious – too hard, which is a violation of the rules that state karatekas aren’t supposed to follow through fully on their strikes. What should’ve been a victory and gold medal for Saudi Arabia’s Hamedi instead turned into a disqualification. As a result, Iran’s Ganjzadeh was awarded gold, with Hamedi receiving silver.

This is where Karate Combat comes in. The full-contact karate promotion is prepared to book a rematch under its rules. President Adam Kovacs shared details of the offer with MMA Junkie.

“In my opinion, Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal, and we are duty-bound to try and make it right, or at least to allow both of them the chance to compete against each other under full-contact rules where they can use their full repertoire,” Kovacs said. “And frankly, I think karate needs this after this weekend.”

He continued, “We’re putting six-figure professional contracts behind this, but we’re also going to put an actual gold medal on the line: the same weight as an Olympic medal (500g) but solid gold. It may not have the status of an Olympic medal, but the cash value will be considerably higher.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44q1p4_0bOiPeon00

According to Kovacs, Karate Combat already had Ganjzadeh under contract. With assistance from Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, the promotion is working on a deal with Hamedi.

For Kovacs, there is a personal aspect to wanting to book this rematch in Karate Combat.

“I love amateur karate, but situations like this are a bad look for the sport. I was an international competitor myself for many years, so I’ve encountered situations like this myself. It’s strange to have a combat sport where participants are penalized for stopping their opponent. You don’t see that in amateur boxing, judo or wrestling.

“I think the ruleset needs to evolve. This is actually one of the reasons we formed a full-contact professional league: If you’re an elite karateka who cannot or will not throw anything less than full power, your home is here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYSMk_0bOiPeon00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Tareg Hamedi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Gold Medal#Boxing#Dominance Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Woman Drops Conor McGregor Bombshell

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Exposes’ Floyd Mayweather In Car Video

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao recently discussed John Riel Casimero defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux in a new video in his car and compared Casimero dodging him to Floyd Mayweather. He said:. “I’m happy, I’m glad he retained his belt. The thing is, I’m disappointed because I wanted to fight him. It’s like...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie Drops Brock Lesnar Bombshell

Eva Marie made her comeback not that long ago and as stated by Eva Marie she may be looking into taking on a very new client of hers as she feels it may be best to start managing them if they did come back to WWE action. With this now out, does this also mean that the star in question will be making their comeback to WWE? Let’s jump right into this. Ric Flair Huge AEW Rampage Rumor Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reveals How Much Money He Made In UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Freddie Roach admits this might be Pacman's last fight

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on DAZN.com. Manny Pacquiao’s entrusted trainer Freddie Roach reiterated his belief that the former eight-weight world champion’s boxing career is winding down. But he maintained that whether or not welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. ends up being his final opponent on Aug. 21, the Filipino is coming to Las Vegas to win.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Gives Early Prediction For UFC 268’s Gaethje vs. Chandler

Dustin Poirier is sitting on the outside of UFC 268 and has given his pick. Dustin Poirier is in an interesting position. Because of his latest win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 he can sit back and wait for the title shot. He has put in the hard work throughout his career and is now reaping the benefits. One plus of having fought such a hard career is he has great insight into what a fighter must do to win a fight. Poirier is taking his skills and insight and taking a look at the lightweight match-up between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268.
UFCESPN

UFC Real or Not: Dustin Poirier's next fight will be against Nate Diaz

After a rare off weekend in the world of UFC, action returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday as middleweights Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum each try to come back from losses to Robert Whittaker in their most recent bouts. While it would seem to be more pressing for Gastelum, who has lost four out of five -- albeit against the top fighters in the division -- when it comes to factors including age and urgency, whether Cannonier's UFC journey will ever include a title shot could well hinge on winning this fight.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Spark who?' Kamaru Usman warns Conor McGregor of his desire to chase after welterweight gold

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman thinks Conor McGregor should worry about his own division before thinking about 170 pounds. In a recent Q&A on Twitter, McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) claimed he would score another knockout victory if he were to fight for the welterweight title, just like he did when he captured both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously by finishing Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
UFCMMA Fighting

Anderson Silva’s son Kalyl ‘surprised’ by 8-second KO in kickboxing debut, in no rush for MMA move

Kalyl Silva’s debut in amateur kickboxing lasted only eight seconds, and he didn’t see it coming. Silva, the 22-year-old son of former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva, stepped into the ring on Aug. 13 to face Anthony Reynaga in a 159-pound match at FightersRep 10, and he ended the contest with the very first strike he threw. Silva expected Reynaga to use his hands more and reacted quickly to a kick early in the bout.
HobbiesVictoria Advocate

Oceans For Emotions: Fishing for an Olympic gold medal

Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles. "Know ye not that they which run in a race, run all, but one receiveth the prize? So, run that ye may...
Combat Sportstelegraphherald.com

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday

TOKYO — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday at the Tokyo Games:. WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT — Sena Irie of Japan has claimed the first-ever women’s featherweight boxing gold medal with a unanimous decision over the Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio. Irie became the first female boxer to win a medal for Japan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy