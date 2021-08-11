Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds’s Video Game Movie Never Levels Up

By Richard Lawso n
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interesting setup is ignored in favor of warmed over comedy in Shawn Levy’s new film. Free Guy, the new film from director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds (in theaters August 13), asks a probing question: how much culture can you take? Not culture in the snooty, old-fashioned sense of echoing art museums and stuffy opera halls. Culture as in what is actually widespread today, particularly with regard to video games and Twitch streaming and tech hustlers. Free Guy is an immersion into that world, or at least a major entertainment company’s approximation of it.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Bobby Darin
Person
Asia Argento
Person
Bob Hoskins
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westworld#Greek#Deadpool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?. Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about...
CelebritiesIndiewire

Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit Makes Us Wonder Whether Movie Stars Have a Future

Just when it seemed like the summer movie season was winding down, here comes Scarlett Johansson to stir it up again. The actress made headlines this week when she filed a major lawsuit against Disney alleging that the studio’s decision to release “Black Widow” on Disney+ the same day it hit theaters impacted its box office revenue, which cost her millions of dollars. Johansson’s specific deal with the studio is part of an old-world model facing serious pushback from the streaming era, where the absence or marginalization of box office revenue has yielded very different kinds of deals. There are very few movie stars with the stature of an Avenger who could lobby a case against Disney, but that itself is a distinctive aspect of this story: With IP driving the future of franchises more than famous faces, how can movie stars retain their currency?
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Free Guy: From GTA – Vice City to Super Mario, Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie Posters Pay Homage to Classic Video Games

Ryan Reynolds has brought the same energy to the marketing of Free Guy as he did for Deadpool. From the hilarious promos to making a reaction video for its trailer featuring Deadpool and Korg, the marketing campaign here has been entertaining to say the least. With the trailers it is clear that Free Guy takes heavy inspirations from video games. So of course in an absolutely amazing move, 20th Century Studios dropped a bunch of posters for Free Guy paying homage to some video game classics. Free Guy New Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Is On A Mission To Be A Great Guy But Then ‘God Is A Troll’ (Watch Video).
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Deadpool censored in Free Guy? This said Ryan Reynolds

Free Guy surprised everyone with a fresh and creative concept in which its protagonist, Ryan Reynolds, he knows how to handle himself perfectly. Absurd humor and references to other franchises from the world of cinema and video games make this celebration of pop culture a success with all the letters. Let’s remember: the character Deadpool participated in the promotional campaign of the film. Why isn’t it part of the tape?
MusicPosted by
The Dad

Steven Shumate: Karaoke Luau

“We celebrated our son’s first birthday today from his hospital room. Baby has been hospitalized for 40 days so far during this stint (and another 3 months and a week prior to this stay). My husband spent all day trying to decorate for his Zoom Karaoke Luau (to substitute for our planned, safe trip to Hawaii) just to have the baby get sick immediately before the party.
MoviesVanity Fair

Free Guy Wants to Help You Escape From the Simulation

The man Ryan Reynolds plays in the new comedy Free Guy isn’t real. That’s true of all fictional characters, of course—but even within the imaginary premise of director Shawn Levy’s film, Reynolds is not really a person. Not existing is the whole point of the story. His appropriately and generically...
Moviespurewow.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals There Is Already a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel in the Works

It's been a good week for Ryan Reynolds. ﻿The Proposal ﻿star just saw the release of his latest movie, ﻿Free Guy﻿, on August 13, and in the first two days alone, the movie collected over fifty million dollars at the box office. Meanwhile, the sci fi comedy has received positive reviews from critics and it currently holds an 82 percent"fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that says, “Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.”
MoviesVanity Fair

John David Washington Goes Through Hell in Beckett

Those used to the sparkling, seaside Greece of, say, the Mamma Mia films will find a startlingly different country in the new thriller Beckett (Netflix, August 13). Craggy, gray, and forbidding, the Greece of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s tense film is the evocative backdrop for a kind of survival story. But it is also, quite palpably, depicted as a dynamic and troubled nation, the country’s ongoing economic and political strife given compassionate and considered attention.
Video Gamesthesunontheweb.com

Bob at the Movies: ‘Free Guy’

“Free Guy” stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a mild-mannered bank teller whose life is cheerfully mundane. Every day he wears the same blue shirt, drinks the same generic coffee, makes the same jokes, and patiently endures bank robberies and crime sprees from people wearing special sunglasses. One day he meets a sunglasses woman named Molotov (Jodie Comer) who convinces him to try a pair of sunglasses on for himself. It turns out that Guy’s whole world is a thrilling video game called “Free City,” and the sunglasses people are players, most of whom are committing crimes to rack up points. Guy and all his friends, like security guard Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), are Non-Playable Characters, created to have no more than a few traits. But if there’s so little to Guy, then why is he developing feelings for Molotov?
MoviesVanity Fair

Free Guy Has a Strong Opening Weekend as Hollywood Tries to Figure Out What To Do About Streaming

Ryan Reynolds and his Truman Show-meets-Tron video game film Free Guy came away with a high score at this weekend’s box office: Variety predicts a win with $26 million in domestic earnings. Though distributed by Disney, Free Guy is a holdover from 20th Century Fox, which Disney previously acquired, and as such isn’t available for streaming on Disney+ and its Premiere Access program. (Indeed, it’ll be on HBO before it’s ever on Disney+.)
Moviesgeekculture.co

Free Guy Debuts To US$51M Globally, Star Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Wants A Sequel

Barely a week since its release, Free Guy has taken the hearts of movie-goers, and Disney too. Starring Ryan Reynolds, the action-comedy film follows a video game non-playable character named Guy and his heroic acts to save the world he lives in. Dubbed as one of the best movies of the summer by critics (read our review here), the original IP has earned a sequel.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Ryan Reynolds confirms Free Guy 2 with sarcastic tweet

Ryan Reynolds is known for his humor and sarcasm, especially on social media. This time though, he’s using his snark to confirm the news of a Free Guy sequel. The actor took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that Disney has confirmed the development of Free Guy 2. This news comes with a bit of irony for Reynolds as he notes in the tweet that this film was initially pitched as an original piece and not based on a pre-existing media property. It looks like it won’t stay that way, and now Free Guy is the exact franchise Disney mocked in their marketing.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Hilarious Free Guy Scene Ryan Reynolds Improvised After The Movie Had Already Filmed

Free Guy is a hilarious and action-packed video game homage/satire that follows Ryan Reynolds as an NPC that becomes sentient and has to find a way to survive his game's impending deletion. The film plays around with video game tropes and, of course, shows off Ryan Reynolds’s comedic skills. Free Guy director Shawn Levy has nothing but praise for Reynolds, and he has explained how the actor improvised one of the funniest scenes after the movie had already finished filming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy