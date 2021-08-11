Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heidi Montag Revisits Her Feud with Lauren Conrad on The Hills: 'It Didn't Have to Go That Way'

By Ally Mauch
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two were best friends on the 2000s Laguna Beach spinoff. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Heidi Montag certainly has mixed feelings when she reflects on her relationship with Lauren Conrad, her former...

people.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Pratt
Person
Heidi Montag
Person
Lauren Conrad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Friendship#Feud#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Heidi Montag undergoes uterus surgery

Heidi Montag has undergone surgery to boost her chances of having another child. The 34-year-old reality star - who has three-year-old son Gunner with husband Spencer Pratt - recently underwent a procedure to have polyps removed from her uterus and she's hopeful having the non-cancerous growths removed will help her to get pregnant.
Beauty & Fashionmashed.com

The Kitchen Tool Lauren Conrad Hates Using

Reality TV star, fashion designer, and author Lauren Conrad rose to fame after appearing as a primary cast member and love-struck teen on MTV's series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," which first aired in 2004, and later in the show's spin-off series, "The Hills," first airing in 2006. Today, Conrad is the owner and founder of her own fashion line, LC Lauren Conrad, with items available at Kohl's; Lauren Conrad Beauty, an eco-friendly skincare and makeup line; and co-founder of The Little Market, a store aimed toward sustainable collaboration with artists and artisans from around the globe (via Lauren Conrad's website).
TV & Videosthemanual.com

Spencer Pratt Talks Erewhon The End of The Hills, and Crystals

If anyone can look at the COVID-19 pandemic and laugh, it’s Spencer Pratt. The beach blonde, burrito-eating villain of MTV’s The Hills famously quarantined with his other half, Heidi Pratt (née Montag) after the reality show’s cancellation in 2010; first in Costa Rica, then later at his parents’ beach house in Santa Barbara, Calif. Over 10 years later, Pratt feels like he’s already weathered an apocalypse of sorts. “I had planned on the end of the world—that’s why I went broke,” he says with a laugh. “I already bought an armored truck and moved to the Carribean.” The Pratts instituted their own self-imposed lockdown for seven years, until God answered their prayers with The Hills: New Beginnings, the long-awaited sequel to the original series, which reunites original cast members including Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Whitney Port, and Jason Wahler, along with their children and friends. There was considerable drama, a pizza heiress, and extravagant $100 burritos courtesy of the bougie L.A. grocery store Erewhon. The rest, it seems, has been written: Pratt predicts the most recent season of The Hills, which ended last night, will be the last. In light of this news, he spoke to The Manual (at Erewhon, naturally) about his favorite supermarket, weathering the pandemic, and, of course, crystals.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Heidi Montag was ‘heartbroken’ over her mom's reaction to her plastic surgery transformation: ‘I didn’t talk to her for 2 years’

Heidi Montag revealed she didn't speak to her mother for two years after she criticized her post-plastic surgery appearance on The Hills. The reality star joined Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she got real about the aftermath of her undergoing 10 surgical procedures in one day in 2010. At the time, Montag was just 23, and a household name thanks to her time on MTV's Laguna Beach spin-off series The Hills.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

‘The Hills’ Stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s Cutest Photos With Son Gunner Stone

Parenting goals! The Hills: New Beginnings stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag love raising their son, Gunner Stone, and their cutest photos will melt your heart. “My favorite part of fatherhood is seeing a baby so innocent,” Spencer gushed to People in 2018, one year after they welcomed Gunner in October 2017. “Until you watch a human being born and watch a little baby growing and learning how to smile and waiting for a baby to giggle … it’s definitely made me enjoy humans more.”
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Rachel Bilson turned down The Hills reboot

Rachel Bilson was asked to star on 'The Hills: New Beginnings', even though she didn't know the rest of the cast of the reality show. Rachel Bilson turned down an offer to appear on 'The Hills' revival. The 39-year-old actress "graciously passed" on the request for her to take part...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Posted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
CelebritiesPopculture

Christina Haack Reveals 'Things Not Working out' Following Reported Argument With Tarek El Moussa

Christina Haack isn't taking on any shame for "things not working out" amid reported tension with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop. The HGTV star shared a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram Wednesday, calling him her "ride or die" at the start of a telling caption. Turning off the comments for her post, Haack assured fans that "no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's ‘Serious’ Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship has become Hollywood's most all-in, public romance of the summer. As the two continue their European vacation in Italy this week, Entertainment Tonight got an update from a source about how Lopez and Affleck feel about each other now — and how their exes Marc Anthony (Lopez's ex-husband) and Jennifer Garner (Affleck's ex-wife) feel about their “serious” relationship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy