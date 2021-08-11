Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate Check

BBC
 7 days ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript to play. Human activity is causing unprecedented changes in our climate - that's the main message in the latest report from the IPCC. It means more droughts and heatwaves, but also the increasing threat of floods. In this month's Climate Check, Ben Rich...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Rich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Climate Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentSilicon Republic

‘A reality check’: IPCC says climate crisis is impacting every region

While the IPCC spelled out the disastrous climate effects of inaction, it also highlighted that ‘the power is in our hands’ to make necessary changes. The climate crisis is affecting every region around the world as human activity is changing the climate system in unprecedented and sometimes irreversible ways, according to a new UN climate science report.
EnvironmentForeign Policy

Present at the Creation of a Climate Alliance—or Climate Conflict

As news pours in almost daily about extreme weather events, the climate crisis is taking on a more and more manifested reality. Meanwhile, the clock of climate diplomacy is ticking too. The long-awaited United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, is now less than 100 days away. If there is to be progress at the conference, positions need to be confirmed and coordinated. Originally scheduled to open only days after the 2020 U.S. election, it is fortunate in a sense that COVID-19 forced its postponement. This allows U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to play a more constructive role. But not only are the G-20 environment ministers unable to agree, but even between the Europeans and the Biden administration, hopes of climate harmony are proving premature.
EnvironmentUniverse Today

A new Assessment of the World’s Climate is out. The News Isn’t Good

In 2014, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its Fifth Assessment Report (AR5). As with previous reports, AR5 contained the latest findings of Climate Change experts from all relevant disciplines, as well as projections about the near future. In short, the AR5 and its predecessors were assessments of the impact anthropogenic Climate Change was having on the planet and how we could avoid worst-case scenarios.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
EnvironmentWashington Post

Climate action is urgently needed

The Aug. 10 front-page article “Panel says pace of climate change is ‘unprecedented’ ” made me wonder how much more bad news related to global warming it will take before large majorities of our citizens demand that elected officials and corporations start treating the problem as a true emergency. The unprecedented...
Global WarmingPosted by
NRDC

Five Natural Climate Solutions to Mitigate Climate Change

The news from the latest IPCC report could be dispiriting (life-threatening climate changes are inevitable and irreversible) but it also continues to make the case that we can stave off the worst impacts of climate change if we drastically reduce emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere. Much of the work that must be done to reduce emissions is clear, even if incredibly difficult. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy the planet…. Countries should also end all new fossil fuel exploration and production.” But more must be done. The United States and other countries can immediately expand investment and support for natural climate solutions that provide the triple benefit of reducing emissions, taking carbon out of the atmosphere, and increasing the resiliency of the natural world.
EnvironmentBBC

CFC ban bought us time to fight climate change, say scientists

A worldwide ban on ozone-depleting chemicals in 1987 has averted a climate catastrophe today, scientists say. The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, banning chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons, has now simulated our "world avoided". Without the treaty, Earth and its flora would have been exposed to far...
EnvironmentPress-Republican

Climate science: Domes, the climate crises and the energy transition

There are domes and then there are domes. How about the Astrodome? It was opened in 1965 as the first multi-purpose, domed sports stadium and housed the Houston major league baseball and football teams. Or the geodesic dome built for Expo 67 at the Montreal World’s Fair as part of the American Pavilion and still in use today. Popularized by Buckminster Fuller, the geodesic dome is extremely strong for its weight, inherently stable and enclosed the greatest volume for the least surface area.
Societydewittobserver.com

Letter to the Editor: Climate control, not climate change

How can humankind be so arrogant, so wrong, and so self-absorbed to think that the people on this planet can change the weather, the climate, the carbon footprint, etc. when the whole theory is only a theory?. The fires in the west, hurricanes and tornadoes, earthquakes in “divers” places especially...
Environmentwhatsupnewp.com

Opinion: To slow climate change, teach climate literacy

In 2019, inspired by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, youth around the world took action to demand governments address climate change. While 2020 brought a pandemic that dominated the world’s attention, the urgency of our climate crisis has not abated at all. That this movement was led by students is...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Bees increasingly unable to fly as climate crisis raises frequency of extreme weather

While rising average global temperatures could help some species of bee living in northern latitudes fly better, increasingly extreme weather events could “push them past their limits”, scientists have warned. The research team, from Imperial College London, measured the relationship between bumblebee flight performance and surrounding temperature. They measured both...
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy