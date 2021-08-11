Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia Woman Scammed Elderly In Palm Beach County, Sentenced To 12 Years

By STAFF REPORT
Posted by 
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH1ZL_0bOiOmhY00

BY: USDOJ Media Advisory

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A federal district judge in West Palm Beach sentenced a Georgia woman to 145 months in prison for leading a scam that tricked over 250 elderly South Floridians into turning over their credit cards, debit cards, and related personal identification numbers.  The defendant and her co-conspirators used the cards and PINs to steal over $1.4 million.

Over approximately four years starting in 2016, Edtronda Simon, 41, of Fayette County, ran an elder fraud scheme that generally operated as follows: Simon would cold-call elderly victims in South Florida, pretend to be from the fraud department of each senior’s bank, and convince the seniors that their accounts had been compromised, which was not true.  Once a senior seemed convinced, Simon would offer to send a “bank representative” to the elderly victim’s home to exchange any compromised credit or debit card with a new one. Usually with Simon still on the call trying to persuade the senior to verify a PIN number, a co-conspirator would arrive at the victim’s home, take the victim’s credit or debit card, and promise to return with a new one (which, of course, never happened).  The co-conspirators used the seniors’ credit cards, debit cards, and PINs to withdraw cash from ATMs, purchase money orders, and otherwise drain money from the accounts as quickly as possible – before real bank fraud representatives caught on to the illegal activity.

Simon and her co-conspirators convinced over 250 seniors from Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and other South Florida counties into turning over debit cards, credit cards, and related information.  They defrauded banks of over $1 million.

On May 25, Simon pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft (case no. 20-cr-80081).  In a separate case (20-cr-80037), Simon’s co-conspirators also pled guilty to their roles in the scheme and received the following prison sentences:  The co-defendants received the following prison sentences:

  • Samuel Charles — 40 months
  • Shaumbrica Stubbs — 76 months
  • Shaquille Robinson – 63 months
  • Luclesse Vernesse — 48 months
  • Ian Felder — 52 months
  • Dierdre Dixon — 83 months

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Brian Swain, Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service (USSS), Miami Field Office, and Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO), made the announcement.

USSS Miami and PBSO handled the investigation, along with federal task force officers from the Coral Springs Police Department, Pembroke Pines Police Department, and Plantation Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Rhee Osborne is prosecuting the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Croke handled asset forfeiture matters.

Combatting elder abuse and financial fraud targeted at seniors is a key priority of the Department of Justice.  The mission of the Department’s Elder Justice Initiative is to support and coordinate the Department’s enforcement and programmatic efforts to combat elder abuse, neglect and financial fraud and scams that target our nation’s seniors.  To learn more visit https://www.justice.gov/elderjustice .  The public is encouraged to report victimization and suspected fraud schemes by calling the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD 11 ( 1-833- 372-8311 ).

The article Georgia Woman Scammed Elderly In Palm Beach County, Sentenced To 12 Years appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 2

BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
State
Georgia State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Debit Cards#Elder Abuse#Usdoj Media Advisory#Metrodesk Media#South Floridians#Miami Field Office#Pbso#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Logs Another 21,669 COVID Cases On Monday

At least 1,076 Florida COVID Deaths So Far In August. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s dire COVID-19 situation continues to worsen with the United States Department of Health and Human Services reporting Tuesday evening that 21,669 new COVID-19 cases were logged in the state on Monday. Cases are […] The article Florida Logs Another 21,669 COVID Cases On Monday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Sues Eye Doc, Tripped While Eyes Dilated

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing her eye doctor after tripping in the doctor’s parking lot while her eyes were dilated. Sheila Wiseberg claims that Eye Associates of Boca Raton, located at 950 NW 13th Street in Boca, had […] The article Boca Raton Woman Sues Eye Doc, Tripped While Eyes Dilated appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

BY: USDOJ | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Source: USDOJ Advisory Verbatim) — On Friday, a federal district judge in West Palm Beach sentenced a Boca Raton resident who was on the lam for 15 years to 48 months in prison for duping victims into sending him money to […] The article Boca Raton Man Sentenced To Federal Prison appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TROUBLE: 2,638 Adults Hospitalized Tuesday For COVID-19

HHS Says 236 COVID Deaths Logged Tuesday In Florida. Nearly 17,000 Adults In A Florida Hospital For COVID-19. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida continues to be a sick state with hospitalizations for COVID-19 remaining extremely high on a daily basis. A total of […] The article FLORIDA TROUBLE: 2,638 Adults Hospitalized Tuesday For COVID-19 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA EMERGENCY: Palm Beach County Declares Emergency Over Hospital Crisis

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over the worsening hospital situation due to COVID-19. Thousands remain hospitalized in and around the area due to the COVID crisis. The order, which is being finalized, […] The article FLORIDA EMERGENCY: Palm Beach County Declares Emergency Over Hospital Crisis appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: West Delray Woman Motorcycled With Crack Pipe

She Lives In Gated Community, But Is Now Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman who lives in the gated community of Dakota in West Delray Beach is now living in the Palm Beach County Jail after she was arrested while operating […] The article POLICE: West Delray Woman Motorcycled With Crack Pipe appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL SCARE: Packed Hall In Boca Raton As COVID Spreads

Eagles Landing Middle School Photograph Shows Crowds, Some Kids Without Masks. School District Now Reports 704 COVID Cases. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The packed hallway seen in the photo above taken at Eagles Landing Middle School is scaring parents and teachers […] The article FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL SCARE: Packed Hall In Boca Raton As COVID Spreads appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Now 341 COVID Positive Kids In Palm Beach County Schools

Huge Jump In COVID-19 Cases For Palm Beach County School District Students. Staffer: Roughly 1000 Children Now Quarantined With No Live Learning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There has been an explosion of COVID-19 cases in the Palm Beach County School District. A day […] The article FLORIDA: Now 341 COVID Positive Kids In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: OMNI MIDDLE SCHOOL EMPLOYEE DIES FROM COVID-19

Victim Was Longtime Employee Of Palm Beach County School District. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A longtime Omni Middle School administrative employee died on Sunday from COVID-19. BocaNewsNow.com has confirmed the name of the individual with school and school district personnel, but […] The article FLORIDA: OMNI MIDDLE SCHOOL EMPLOYEE DIES FROM COVID-19 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: Are You Seeing Teachers Without Masks? Tell Us

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that several teachers and other staffers are refusing to wear masks or facial coverings during class and interactions with students. UPDATE: Palm Beach County Declares State of Emergency over COVID. Latest. As the Palm Beach County […] The article PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: Are You Seeing Teachers Without Masks? Tell Us appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TRAVEL? Airline Mask Mandate Extended Into January, 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis Has No Power To Overturn Mandate At Florida Airports. Violators Fined, Potentially Arrested. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Transportation Security Administration Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the travel mask mandate is now in effect until at least January of 2022. That […] The article FLORIDA TRAVEL? Airline Mask Mandate Extended Into January, 2022 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Pediatric COVID Crisis Continues, 86 Kids Admitted Monday

HHS: Statewide, 16,832 Hospitals Beds Used For COVID-19 Patients. Hospitals Running Out Of Space. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Pediatric COVID-19 crisis is showing no signs of ending, with 86 children under age 18 admitted to a hospital for COVID care in Florida […] The article FLORIDA: Pediatric COVID Crisis Continues, 86 Kids Admitted Monday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Man Speeds By Cops At 90mph, Jailed For DUI

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Delray Beach man allegedly sped by police at 90 mph on West Atlantic Avenue near Military Trail, then continued to drive at 90 mph while police tried to stop the vehicle. Delray Beach Police say Shaheer Hosh […] The article Delray Beach Man Speeds By Cops At 90mph, Jailed For DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA HORROR: Hospital Group Says Beds Full, Stretched To Limits

Nearly 2500 COVID-19 Patients On Ventilators In Florida. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s hospital situation is grim, with hospitals stretched to capacity and a stunning number of patients on ventilators as COVID-19 infections and deaths mount. Just hours after the Palm […] The article FLORIDA HORROR: Hospital Group Says Beds Full, Stretched To Limits appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Another COVID-19 Infection Record Set With 25,991 New Cases

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The CDC and United States Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday night that 25,991 new COVID-19 cases were logged in Florida on Friday. That is a new record, and brings the seven day moving average […] The article FLORIDA: Another COVID-19 Infection Record Set With 25,991 New Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Another 2,326 Adults Hospitalized For COVID On Sunday

Hospitals Also Admit 100 Pediatric Patients For COVID-19. In Florida Hospitals, 208 COVID Patients Died On Sunday, According To HHS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The bad COVID-19 situation in Florida remains, in a word, bad, based on data released Monday morning by the […] The article FLORIDA: Another 2,326 Adults Hospitalized For COVID On Sunday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Area Hospitals Remain Bustling With COVID-19 Patients

Federal Report Shows Weekly Hospital COVID-19 Census. JFK Medical Center…Bethesda Hospital East… West Boca Medical Center… Boca Raton Regional… Delray Medical Center Caring For Thousands Of COVID-19 Patients. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major hospitals in and around Boca Raton remain exceptionally busy with […] The article Boca Raton Area Hospitals Remain Bustling With COVID-19 Patients appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Throws Glass At Packy’s Bar Waitress

Kevin Therrell Now Faces Felony Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing serious charges after allegedly throwing a glass at a waitress at Packy’s Bar in West Boca Raton. Kevin Therrell of the 11500 block of Whisper Sound in […] The article Boca Raton Man Throws Glass At Packy’s Bar Waitress appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Positivity Rate Passes 20 Percent As Another 24,000 Test Positive

State Of Florida Accused Of Distorting Deaths BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services Friday reported that Florida added another 23,933 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The report came on the same day that new scrutiny emerged […] The article FLORIDA: Positivity Rate Passes 20 Percent As Another 24,000 Test Positive appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: 85 Children Hospitalized Saturday For COVID-19

Hospitals Statewide Still Full Of Adults, Kids With COVID-19. DEATHS REPORTED SATURDAY: 205. Nearly, 16,000 Adults Hospitalized Now For COVID In Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another 85 children under age 18 were admitted to hospitals in Florida on Saturday, suffering from the […] The article FLORIDA: 85 Children Hospitalized Saturday For COVID-19 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

Comments / 2

Community Policy