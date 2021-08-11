Cancel
They thought they were doing a renovation, not an exorcism. The house had other ideas

By david howard
Popular Mechanics
Cover picture for the articleWe walked into the house for the first time on an impeccable autumn afternoon, the kind where the light takes on the hue of burnished gold. It was October of 2009, and we were looking at homes in a small, appealing town in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. The place had been staged for our visit, of course, but the red and burnt-yellow leaves falling from an old maple tree in the backyard twirled and waltzed with an unpremeditated perfection. There was a huge hearth and a brick patio and a seven-foot cedar fence surrounding the yard, which at almost an acre was massive for a house in town. Ann and I took this in through two enormous living room windows—like twin IMAX screens projecting visions of some impossibly idyllic domestic life.

Boston, MAmeetingstoday.com

A Beautiful Boston Renovation and Other New East Coast Hotels

Stay up to date on the latest venue openings and property renovations, including these found in the East. This summer the The Langham, Boston will reopen after a two-year, $150 million renovation. The hotel, located inside the ornate building that was once the first Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will feature fully renovated guest rooms and suites, a new lobby, a new grand ballroom and a new destination bar and Italian restaurant.
Rowlett, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Century-old house renovated

Standing nearly 100 years in the city of Rowlett, the Dee Oliver house on Rowlett Road and Main Street is being renovated by residents Jessica and Carmichael Jones to serve as the new location for Hacienda Del Centro – Harry and Vincent Morales’ upcoming restaurant. The Dee Oliver house was...
Interior Designbackroadsnews.com

Craftsman home renovation ideas

Craftsman homes trace their roots to the late 19th century. An architectural style inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement that flourished in Europe and North America for roughly 40 years between 1880 and 1920, the American Craftsman home has endured into the 21st century thanks to its beauty and the unique feel its homes inspire. Many craftsman homes were built nearly a century ago if not even…
Public HealthBBC

Covid shielding: 'The thought of leaving the house is terrifying'

A primary school teacher who has spent the past 18 months shielding says she feels terrified of leaving her home. Nina Matthews, 44, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), was advised to shield in March 2020 after being identified as clinically extremely vulnerable. But despite the relaxation of Covid-19 guidance on...
EconomyPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Chopper’: Meet Paul Teutul’s Son, Dan, Who Took Over Father’s Original Building Company

When “American Chopper” figurehead Paul Teutul Sr. became focused on bikes, his son took over Orange County Ironworks and turned it into “an empire.”. According to his website, Dan Teutul restructured Orange County Iron into Orange County Ironworks in 2004. The same year, Dan Teutul started a structural steel erection company called Gabriel Steel Erectors, Inc. Both companies complement the steel pieces’ design, fabrication, and erection.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

In 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.
Bangor Daily News

I thought my days of climbing mountains were over. I was wrong.

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. As the snow fell in the winter months this year, I hatched a plan. After having made significant changes to my life and gotten...
Scienceleedaily.com

A Green Mask Found in Pyramid Ruins Has the Internet Freaking Out, but there’s more to it!

A Green Mask Found in Pyramid Ruins Has the Internet Freaking Out, and it went viral in a handful of moments. A detailed greenstone mask discovered beneath Mexico’s Pyramid of the Sun could be a portrait of a single person.INAH uncovered a variety of artefacts, including clay ceramics, three serpentine human figurines, and, of course, the distinctive green mask, after entering the ground level through a 380-foot-long tunnel excavated in the 1930s.
Public Healthprweek.com

Just when we thought we were out, it pulls us back in

After 16 months of WFH lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners had been constructing carefully laid plans for a return to hybrid office working after Labor Day. Health and safety and the wellbeing of staffers was top of mind and a complex matrix of issues had to be...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Companies thought they had a plan for fall, now they are scrapping it

Up until a few weeks ago, corporate leaders felt confident about what to expect this fall. Offices would reopen after Labor Day. Business travel would resume more broadly. Long-delayed work gatherings, conventions and off-site meetings would finally take place. The pandemic has, once again, upended many of those plans. The...
Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Renovated House in Mt. Airy

There really is room for everyone in the famously integrated Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood. Including you, if you buy this nicely renovated house in its more affordable southeast quadrant. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The three neighborhoods that together...
LifestylePopular Mechanics

The Best Pry Bars for Demolition and Nail-Pulling

It wasn’t until I became a commercial carpenter did I realize just how useful a sturdy and reliable pry bar really is. In addition to demolition tasks, they’re also invaluable when it comes to raising and shifting large pieces of furniture when you need to insert furniture sliders, or to adjust their feet to level them out. All pry bars have roughly the same design, but they do come in a few different styles and sizes, so whether you need an extra-large option for maximum power, or a compact tool for smaller tasks, you should find an option that fits your needs.
