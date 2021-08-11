Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

How weather eliminated nearly 80 players at the U.S. Amateur

By jmarksbury1271
Golf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKMONT, Pa. — Mother Nature is leaving her mark on the 121st U.S. Amateur. Thanks to a system of storms in the Pittsburgh area Tuesday afternoon, players were pulled off the course and endured a four-hour delay, forcing second-round play to be completed early Wednesday morning. When another large cell moved through the area shortly before 1 p.m., the scheduled 12-for-1 playoff for the final spot in the bracket was also put on hold.

golf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oakmont, PA
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Oakmont, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Golf Channel#Oakmont Country Club#Oakmont 1#Longue Vue Club#U S Amateur#Golf Com#The University Of Texas#Team Usa#The Green Bay Packers#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfGolf.com

Jordan Spieth explains the one thing you should NEVER do as a teammate

Jordan Spieth, across three Ryder Cup appearances, is 7-2-2 as a fourballs and foursomes teammate. The U.S., without that mark over that stretch, is 12-22-3 in those formats. Or, in other words, Spieth has nothing to apologize for. And the Americans are, well, sorry. Which may beg the question from...
Golfgolfmagic.com

WATCH: Golfer plays the most CREATIVE SHOT we have seen all year!

Some of you may remember Miguel Angel Jimenez once played one of the most remarkable shots in major history off a stone wall at the back of the 17th hole during the 2010 Open Championship at St Andrews. With no option other than to play the shot - otherwise take...
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolf.com

Bizarre rangefinder incident leads to rules disqualification for pro

One press of a button has cost one pro upwards of $23,000. Brett White, as first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French, was disqualified during the final round of Saturday’s Colbert Charity Classic on the mini-tour All Pro Tour for having his rangefinder on “slope mode” on multiple shots. It is a violation of Rule 4.3 of the Rules of Golf, which states that “measuring elevation changes” is not allowed.
GolfGolf Channel

Monday Scramble: Kevin Kisner for Ryder Cup! Hold that thought ...

Kevin Kisner notches a timely victory, relegation and promotion returns to the Tour, James Piot alters his career trajectory, Doug Barron goes nuts and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. About the moment Kevin Kisner rapped in his 4-footer to win the Wyndham Championship, the takes began:. Kiz,...
GolfGolf.com

Tiger Woods’ Scotty Cameron putter is available — for the right price

Everything has a price, including one of the most important putters in golf history. That’s right, Tiger Woods’ iconic Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter is on the auction block at Golden Age Golf Auctions. To be clear, this isn’t Woods’ current gamer, but rather a personal backup that was produced by Scotty Cameron himself for the 15-time major winner.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Final Stretch: The 2021 PGA Tour Money Title Race

With just three PGA Tour events remaining before the Tour Championship, we thought we’d look at how the race for the 2021 season’s money list champ is shaking out. Aided by two big wins (WGC-Workday, British Open), Collin Morikawa is the current top money maker with a little over $7 million in earnings. With no one inside the top-10 teeing it up this week in Greensboro, coupled with the TOUR Championship not counting towards official money, the opening two legs of the playoffs (The Northern Trust and BMW Championship) will ultimately determine the money list champion.
GolfGolf.com

What’s it like on the first tee of the Ryder Cup? Pros describe the circus

Collin Morikawa, in just over a month, will stand on the 1st tee at Whistling Straits for his first-ever tee shot at the Ryder Cup. He won’t be alone. If he’s in a foursomes or a fourballs group, another American will be watching. As will his European opponent. And a couple thousand fans around the tee box. And a few million at home.
Golfreviewjournal.com

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas among best bets for PGA Tour event

Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, is the 10-1 favorite to win The Northern Trust this week in his first action since the British Open after having to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive test for COVID-19. Defending tournament champion Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are...
Jersey City, NJcalgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: The Northern Trust

Second-ranked Dustin Johnson has played only average golf, for him, in 2021 or he would be an overwhelming choice to successfully defend his title in the 15th edition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs that begin Thursday with The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. DJ...
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Cowboy golfers to play in U.S. Amateur

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming golfers Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Jimmy Dales will be competing this coming week at the greatest amateur golf tournament in the world — the U.S. Amateur. The 2021 U.S. Amateur will be played Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, and Longue Vue Club...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.

Comments / 0

Community Policy