How weather eliminated nearly 80 players at the U.S. Amateur
OAKMONT, Pa. — Mother Nature is leaving her mark on the 121st U.S. Amateur. Thanks to a system of storms in the Pittsburgh area Tuesday afternoon, players were pulled off the course and endured a four-hour delay, forcing second-round play to be completed early Wednesday morning. When another large cell moved through the area shortly before 1 p.m., the scheduled 12-for-1 playoff for the final spot in the bracket was also put on hold.golf.com
