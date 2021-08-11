How weather eliminated nearly 80 players at the U.S. Amateur

With just three PGA Tour events remaining before the Tour Championship, we thought we’d look at how the race for the 2021 season’s money list champ is shaking out. Aided by two big wins (WGC-Workday, British Open), Collin Morikawa is the current top money maker with a little over $7 million in earnings. With no one inside the top-10 teeing it up this week in Greensboro, coupled with the TOUR Championship not counting towards official money, the opening two legs of the playoffs (The Northern Trust and BMW Championship) will ultimately determine the money list champion.