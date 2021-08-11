Inactive hazardous waste disposal site in Cattaraugus County no longer presents public health threat

An inactive hazardous waste disposal site in Persia has been deemed to no longer be a threat to public health or the environment.

The Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Site Program, the State Superfund Program, has reclassified AVM-Gowanda as a Class 4 site because soil and groundwater contamination has been effectively addressed at the site.

Actions taken to cleanup the site include:

Groundwater extraction and treatment

Installation of a subsurface permeable reactive iron wall

Installation of sub-slab depressurization systems in 18 nearby structures as well as the on-site building to prevent vapor intrusion into occupied buildings

Treatment of groundwater using in-situ (in-place) chemical oxidation through a series of injection wells

Routine groundwater monitoring to assess progress toward remedial goals

Annual certification of site management plan will ensure the continued practice of measures put in place to prevent community exposures to site-related contamination.