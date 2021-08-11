Shop the best deals from Sperry's huge semi-annual sale

Shop a huge variety of sneakers and shoes for the whole family from Sperry. Sperry/Reviewed

As summer draws to an end, you’re likely thinking two things: How can I make the most of the rest of the season and how can I prepare for the next? Folks, we have the answer: With new shoes fit for every adventure out there! Sperry may be famous for its boat shoes , but the brand has summer shoes and sandals for the whole family and, for a limited time, shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off hundreds of styles in celebration of Sperry’s semi-annual sale .

If you haven’t looked at this classic brand in a while, you may think that the only thing they sell is their iconic leather Top-Siders. Nowadays, however, they sell a variety of sneakers, boots, loafers and sandals in styles suitable for men , women and children .

With the end of summer on the horizon, perhaps you’ll want to keep it bright and cheerful with a pair of the Women's Crest Twisted Textile slip-on sneaker . Currently marked down to $35.97 from $59.95, this convenient laceless silhouette with a memory foam insole makes running out the door quicker than ever. While the shoe is available in neutral black and white colorways, the multicolor SKU takes our vote.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking to deck out your wardrobe for fall, you needn’t look further than the brand’s Syren Gulf quilted nylon boot . Marked down from $119.99, you these mid-height, side-zip, microfleece-lined, waterproof boots can be yours for just $83.99. They’ll make for some serious cute fall photoshoots as well as effective seasonal footwear.

To help you score the best deals, we rounded up the top deals for women, men, and children. Check them out below!

The best deals from the Sperry semi-annual sale

