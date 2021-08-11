Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Shop the best deals from Sperry's huge semi-annual sale

By Rebecca Norris
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KOoz_0bOiOJIb00
Shop a huge variety of sneakers and shoes for the whole family from Sperry. Sperry/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As summer draws to an end, you’re likely thinking two things: How can I make the most of the rest of the season and how can I prepare for the next? Folks, we have the answer: With new shoes fit for every adventure out there! Sperry may be famous for its boat shoes , but the brand has summer shoes and sandals for the whole family and, for a limited time, shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off hundreds of styles in celebration of Sperry’s semi-annual sale .

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone . Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you haven’t looked at this classic brand in a while, you may think that the only thing they sell is their iconic leather Top-Siders. Nowadays, however, they sell a variety of sneakers, boots, loafers and sandals in styles suitable for men , women and children .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjYyT_0bOiOJIb00
Keep things colorful with this slip-on sneaker from Sperry. Sperry

With the end of summer on the horizon, perhaps you’ll want to keep it bright and cheerful with a pair of the Women's Crest Twisted Textile slip-on sneaker . Currently marked down to $35.97 from $59.95, this convenient laceless silhouette with a memory foam insole makes running out the door quicker than ever. While the shoe is available in neutral black and white colorways, the multicolor SKU takes our vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2488vF_0bOiOJIb00
Waterproof and fleece-lined, this chic boot is on sale for under $85. Sperry

If, on the other hand, you’re looking to deck out your wardrobe for fall, you needn’t look further than the brand’s Syren Gulf quilted nylon boot . Marked down from $119.99, you these mid-height, side-zip, microfleece-lined, waterproof boots can be yours for just $83.99. They’ll make for some serious cute fall photoshoots as well as effective seasonal footwear.

To help you score the best deals, we rounded up the top deals for women, men, and children. Check them out below!

The best deals from the Sperry semi-annual sale

Women's shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTJNW_0bOiOJIb00
A low-heeled sandal is a versatile pick for this summer and next. Sperry

Men's shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddciY_0bOiOJIb00
Sperry's Victura leather sneaker is 50% off during the brand's semi-annual sale. Sperry

Kids' shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GU2w_0bOiOJIb00
This classic sneaker can be yours for less than $20. Sperry

Shop the Sperry Semi-Annual Sale

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter . It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the best deals from Sperry's huge semi-annual sale

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

221K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewed#Sku#Sperry Seaport Penny#Men#Victura#Save#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We love a stellar back-to-school sale, and the one happening at Macy's right now is no joke. You can get up to 70% off already marked-down items like comforter sets, luggage and dresses. Even better—with the code BTS, you can get up to an additional 20% off select sale items across the site. Whatever you choose, act fast: The Macy's savings end tonight.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Nike, Skechers & More

Summer is winding down as we face a new season, it might be time to upgrade our sneakers. The good news is, as we get our kids ready for a new school year, the Amazon Back to School Sale is packed with great deals beyond backpacks and school supplies and that includes sneakers. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!
Beauty & Fashioncoveteur.com

The Best Deals to Shop at Dermstore’s Major Anniversary Sale

If you're just going to shop one beauty sale this year, the Dermstore Anniversary one should be it. From August 8th to August 17th, the online retailer is slashing up to 25% off on top-shelf skin, hair, and makeup products that are rarely ever discounted, including top-notch vitamin C serum, a high-tech face mask, and a cult-favorite hair dryer that weighs less than one pound. All you have to do is enter the code CELEBRATE at checkout to save. Plus, if you're a Dermstore member (it's free to join), you can also earn double or triple Dermstore Rewards points to put towards your next beauty haul.
ShoppingT3.com

Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2021: what to expect plus the best deals today

Lowe's Labor Day sale 2021 is just about here and as one of the best Labor Day sales of the year, it offers a great selection of deals and offers on just about everything for the home. From savings on appliances to discounts on patio furniture, Lowe's Labor Day sale is usually one for the books.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

While we're enjoying warm weather now, cooler weather and the school year are ahead! That means it's time to start back to school shopping and Amazon's Back to School Sale has deals on fall essentials like coats and jackets. When you start to feel that autumn chill, remember there is...
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Summer Semi-Annual Sale: Up to 50% Off Top-Selling Gear & Apparel

You can save up to 50% on top apparel and outdoor gear brands during the biggest Backcountry sale of the year. The Summer Semi-Annual Sale starts now and runs through the end of the month. This sale is a great time to save on outdoor essentials from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, prAna, Backcountry, and more.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

The best sales to shop today: Adidas, Macy’s, Apple and more

CNN — Today, you’ll find a deal on dorm room essentials, a discounted Apple TV 4K and savings on The Mirror. All that and more below. There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts at Adidas — indoor or outdoor — since the brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide with code SAVENOW. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% on orders $50 or more, 25% off orders over $125 and 30% off orders of $200 or more. The entire site, including shoes, apparel and accessories for men and women, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.
ShoppingRefinery29

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Best Sellers, Sellouts, & Next-Best Deals

With five days remaining to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, it's time to get your best-deal ducks in a row — and, we've got you covered. After examining anonymous top-bought data from R29's sale coverage along with hot tips from Nordstrom on what's selling the fastest, we whittled together the ahead hit list of best sellers, sellouts (but maybe not for long!), and next-best deals.
Pet ServicesMySanAntonio

7 Great Pet Gifts on Sale for Our Semi-Annual Sale

Our pets can be great allies for helping us get through the busiest days. When you need to take a little break, your dog or cat is there for a quick cuddle or an excuse to get outside and step away. You love your pets, so why not get them a little treat during our Semi-Annual Sale? We've rounded up a collection of pet products that are an extra 15 percent off for a limited time.
MakeupPalm Beach Interactive

You can shop huge markdowns on Estée Lauder at the Dermstore Anniversary Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s no secret that we’re suckers for stellar beauty sales and, lucky for us, one is happening right now. From now through August 17, Dermstore is offering shoppers up to 25% off a variety of beauty essentials, ranging from skincare and makeup to haircare and beauty tools, in celebration of its yearly Anniversary Sale. All you have to do to snag the savings is use code CELEBRATE at check out.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses During the End of Season Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned.
ShoppingPosted by
Reader's Digest

Overstock Sale Finds: 12 Best Deals from the Overstock End of Summer Sale

Shopping pro tip: end-of-season sales are the BEST time to save. Right now, the Overstock End of Summer Sale has a once-a-season opportunity to save up to 70 percent off everything Overstock sells—with free shipping! This epic Overstock sale only lasts for a matter of days and includes everything from must-have furniture to bed linens, some of the best patio decor ideas, chef-grade kitchen gear, and so much more. You can even find rock-bottom prices on mattresses ahead of Labor Day mattress sales, and previews of all the great things that go on sale in September.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Oprah-Loved Shoes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With this warm weather and kids going back to school we'll be able to get outdoors more for daily walks...
ShoppingETOnline.com

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

Back to school season is officially in full-swing. Fall is finally upon us. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually heading back to the office to work too. Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, it's a good time to save on everything from -- gasp! -- shoes and dress clothes, to accent bags and even home decor essentials to spice up your home for the season ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy