Roseburg man sentenced to 90 months for DUII crash which killed his wife
Dana Todd Hallen, of Roseburg, was sentenced to 90 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections as the result of a 2019 car crash that killed his wife, Cynthia Hallen. Hallen, 59, pleaded no contest on July 28 to a charge of criminally negligent homicide as well as driving under the influence of intoxicants. He received his sentence from Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall Tuesday.www.nrtoday.com
Comments / 1