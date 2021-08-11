Cancel
Israel launches new campaign against crime in Arab towns

 7 days ago

Israel says it has arrested more than 40 criminal suspects in a wave of police raids across the country marking the launch of a new plan to combat crime in Arab communities. Israel’s Arab minority has called for improved law enforcement as it has grappled with a wave of violent crime in recent years. Arab activists accuse Israeli authorities of ignoring crime that doesn’t involve Jews, while the police blame a lack of cooperation from community leaders. Improving law enforcement was a key demand of the United Arab List, which became the first Arab party to sit in a ruling coalition when the new government was sworn in in June.

