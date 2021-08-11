Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Get vaccinated or take weekly tests, Pennsylvania governor tells state health and prison workers

By Mark Scolforo
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some 25,000 employees of Pennsylvania’s prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Wolf said workers in those jobs — and all new hires...

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

