Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Free NFL Picks For Today 8/12/2021

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

Football Team at Patriots—NFL pick is New England Patriots +2. New England has a strong quarterback rotation for the preseason with Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarret Stidham. New England did carry three quarterbacks last year, but they usually don’t. That means Hoyer and Stidham could be auditioning for other teams. With only three preseason games Newton could see action along with Jones. Belichick rebuilt the offensive line and defense. WFT coming off a division championship has veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and rookie Steven Montez will backup. Football team has failed to cover four straight in week one of the preseason. Patriots have won and covered six of their past eight preseason games with Football team losing and failing to cover in six of eight. Play New England +2.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Joe Flacco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#New England Patriots 2#Philadelphia Eagles#Hall Of Fame#Cowboys#Big Ben
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLNBC Sports

Carson Wentz injury is bad news for Eagles

When the Eagles traded quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, they hoped to get a first-round draft pick back. That is now looking less likely. Under the terms of the trade, the Eagles need Wentz to stay healthy and play a lot for them to get the Colts’ 2022 first-round pick. With Wentz out a reported 5-12 weeks with a foot injury, that’s going to be hard.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLchatsports.com

3 roster cuts the Steelers need to make immediately

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) hands off to running back Benny Snell (24) in the second quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals.
NFLBleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Returns, Chase Young Debuts in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Players No. 100-81 100. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a little surprising to see Beasley make this list. At the very least, his inclusion should inspire some debate. He had a nice year in 2020, no doubt, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. But was he truly one of the best 100 players in football?
NFLBoston Globe

Colts’ backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger effective in absence of Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.
NFLtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles 8/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet with the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL preseason action in Lincoln Financial Field, PA, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Steelers will be playing their 2021 second preseason game in this matchup. In the exhibition kickoff, the Steelers defeated the Cowboys by a score of 13-3. Pittsburgh scored all of their points in the second half of their preseason opener against the Cowboys, winning 16-3. Dwayne Haskins received most of the pass attempts, going 8-for-13 for 54 yards. Kalen Ballage carried for 19 yards and a touchdown five times.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy