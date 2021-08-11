Free NFL Picks For Today 8/12/2021

Football Team at Patriots—NFL pick is New England Patriots +2. New England has a strong quarterback rotation for the preseason with Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarret Stidham. New England did carry three quarterbacks last year, but they usually don’t. That means Hoyer and Stidham could be auditioning for other teams. With only three preseason games Newton could see action along with Jones. Belichick rebuilt the offensive line and defense. WFT coming off a division championship has veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and rookie Steven Montez will backup. Football team has failed to cover four straight in week one of the preseason. Patriots have won and covered six of their past eight preseason games with Football team losing and failing to cover in six of eight. Play New England +2.