U.S. home prices rose the most on record in the second quarter as buyers battled for a scarcity of listings. The median price of an existing single-family home jumped 23 percent from a year earlier to an all-time high of $357,900, the National Association of Realtors said in a report Thursday. About 94 percent of 183 metropolitan areas measured had double-digit gains, up from 89 percent in the first quarter.