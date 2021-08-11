Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Verdell Pruitt

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Verdell Pruitt will be held Friday August 13, 2021 at 11am at Mount Gilead Baptist Church,2823 Hillman Street in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pruitt departed this life July 31, 2021 in Youngstown, OH. Ms. Pruitt was born to Lawrence and Lalar Pruitt on June 11, 1938, in Ozark, Alabama. The family moved from the South to the North, landing in Wanesville, Ohio and eventually settling in Youngstown, Ohio, in the Briar Hill area. The family consisted of Lawrence, Lalar, and the children, William, Verdell, Magdalene, Clemmiec and Donnell. Verdell’s vivacious personality open many doors in her life. After attending school she worked diligently to provide for herself and two daughters. Working in various industries such as nursing homes, factories, retail stores, etc., Verdell landed an esteemed job at Packard Electric.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

