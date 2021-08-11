Accessible Palm-Sized Drones
The DJI Mini SE drone is a compact, lightweight and feature-rich piece of aerial hardware that will provide operators with a robust series of functionalities to perfectly support their craft. The unit is outfitted with a lens that can capture video in 2.7K resolution, while 12MP still images will ensure crisp, clear content is always possible. The drone is paired with a three-axis gimbal with motorized functionality and is rated for grade 5 wind resistance to make it suited for a wide range of environmental factors.www.trendhunter.com
