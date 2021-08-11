Accessible Palm-Sized Drones

The conceptual 'KOR' air police drone is a futuristic rendering of airborne equipment for law enforcement officials to use when looking to take a more intuitive approach to keeping the streets safe. The drone is designed to be deployed to areas of concern where officials can get a better view of what's happening and help to control things before they can escalate. The drone is imagined with premium materials like titanium and carbon fiber that would enable it to maintain a lightweight construction as well as impressive structural integrity.