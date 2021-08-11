‘Jeopardy!’ decides on 2 hosts — Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik — in surprise decision
Not one, but two people will take over hosting duties of “Jeopardy!” following last year’s death of iconic host Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, who serves as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” will host along with former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, the show announced Wednesday. Both Richards and Bialik were among the 16 people who have taken turns as guest host of the show this year.www.mahoningmatters.com
Comments / 1