Jefferson City, TN

Johnny Tindel

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Tindel, age 80, of Jefferson City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. Preceded in death by son, Ronnie Tindel; grandson, Kurry Lee Tindel. He was an employee of Walkers Trucking. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Tindel; son, Johnny Leon Tindel and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Cynthia Gaddis and Ronnie Leon Tindel; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Benny Tindel; sisters, Paula Snider and Connie Wood; several nieces and nephews; his fur babies, Katie and Kasie. A memorial service will be held on September 11, 2021 at Cherokee Lake Pavilion. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City.

