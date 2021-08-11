Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

American Airlines restrains 11-year-old boy on flight from Maui to Los Angeles

By Ann Gehan
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines restrained a 11-year-old boy on a recent flight between Maui and Los Angeles after the boy’s mother was unable to calm him. The incident, which was first reported Tuesday by CBSN Los Angeles, led to the flight’s diversion to Honolulu. A video posted by CBSN shows passengers and a flight attendant restraining the boy in his seat. A spokesperson for the airline said that while a flight attendant is shown holding restraint tape in the video, ultimately flex cuffs were used to restrain the boy.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Frontier Airlines#Maui#Cbsn Los Angeles#Tiktok#N C American Airlines#United Airlines And Envoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy