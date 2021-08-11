Cancel
Unvaccinated students at West Virginia college will be charged $750 ‘Covid fee’

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
Unvaccinated students at a university in West Virginia will be charged a $750 “Covid fee” upon their return to campus.

West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) announced on its 2021 arrival on campus page that proof of vaccination would be required to return to the university free of charge.

“Students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be charged a non-refundable $750 Covid fee for the Fall 2021 semester,” the university’s website reads.

It continues: “The fee will be charged to all students who have not provided a proof of vaccination (full vaccination or first shot toward vaccination) by 7 September.”

Students who contract Covid-19 during the fall semester and cannot return home to quarantine will also be charged $250 to remain on campus to complete their isolation.

Dr James Moore, the dean of WVWC, told WDTV that the fee would be used “to cover the expenses that will come with increased testing and other resources that the college will have to utilise and deploy to keep every student safe”.

All unvaccinated students will also be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test no earlier than seven days prior to arrival on campus.

They will also be required to undergo weekly surveillance testing for the virus conducted by WVWC officials.

The private liberal arts school in Buckhannon said that vaccinated students would be permitted to return to normal on-campus activity and will not be expected to wear masks.

Those who are unvaccinated or do not provide proof of vaccination “will be limited in the use of facilities and other indoor venues for the protection of the health and safety of the campus community”.

The rules also extend to unvaccinated members of faculty, and staff, who must “wear a mask at all times indoors and maintain a social distance”.

Unvaccinated students who fail to follow the arrival guidelines will be “subject to student judicial action”.

The state is seeing a sustained rise in cases of the novel coronavirus driven by the more transmissible Delta variant.

According to WCHS, two new coronavirus deaths and 546 new positive cases were recorded in West Virginia on Wednesday.

The state has seen 171,202 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 along with 2,974 deaths, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Related
EducationNews4Jax.com

River City Science Academy teacher dies of COVID

A third-grade teacher at River City Science Academy died Saturday of COVID-19. Fellow teachers and friends are remembering the life of 39-year-old Nicole Hollis. Colleagues described her as a teacher who all teachers could learn from, and friends described her as a beautiful person. She had a big impact on those around her.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
EducationAOL Corp

Colleges with no vaccine or mask mandates roil parents and professors: 'I'm terrified'

Nina Jain gave her 20-year-old son an ultimatum earlier this month: “You have to get vaccinated or you have to go,” she told him. Although Jain, a welfare worker who resides in Northern California, admits that the last thing she wants to do is kick her son Antonio to the curb, she believes she’s run out of other viable options. In less than a month, Antonio is set to return to college at Waldorf University, a private institution with an enrollment of about 2,500 students in Forest City, Iowa, where there are no COVID-19 vaccine nor mask requirements on campus.
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Will Give Private School Vouchers to Students ‘Bullied’ Over Mask Defiance

Florida took its crusade against COVID-19 restrictions a step further Friday, with its board of education approving a measure to give private school vouchers to students who feel “bullied” for not wearing masks. The board added “COVID-19 harassment” to a law catered toward bullied students, targeting parents who are against their local school district’s masking policies. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” board member Ben Gibson said, according to the Associated Press. It comes as more than a dozen parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, alleging his ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
EducationNPR

Students face greater Covid-19 risks! Education secretary says "students need to be in classroom", but "just 28% of the country's 12- to 15-year-olds were fully vaccinated"

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has a message for schools across the country ahead of the new school year: Students need to be in classrooms. "That's where students learn best," Cardona told NPR's A Martínez. "Schools are more than just places where students learn how to read and write — they're communities. They're like second families to our students."

