Minor League round up, Aug. 10

AAA Sacramento (37-47) Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 6-3 Awesome day all around for the River Cats featuring the AAA debut of 6’11 RHP Sean Hjelle (No. 11 CPL), the team’s second-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. Hjelle was good but not dominant in AA, and that continued in his first start with Sacramento, as he went 6 innings and allowed 7 hits, 4 walks, and 3 earned runs, while striking out just 2 batters. Not great, but hey ... welcome to AAA!