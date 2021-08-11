Cancel
Braves take on Reds again with division lead within reach

By Dillon Cloud
Talking Chop
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves are set for another matchup with the Cincinnati Reds, with this particular game carrying heightened significance for Atlanta. Through all the trials and tribulations that have made up the 2021 season, the Braves have somehow remained relevant in the National League playoff picture. Entering play tonight, Atlanta sits just one game behind the Phillies for the lead in the NL East. While plenty of works remains, reaching this point feels significant for the Braves given the hurdles that have been cleared in its pursuit.

