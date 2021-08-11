Braves take on Reds again with division lead within reach

Things are beginning to get real in the worst division in baseball — also known as the NL East. The Mets continue to struggle, even against the lowly Marlins, while the Braves and Phillies seem to be finding their stride a bit in the second half of the season. Philadelphia hung on to win last night against the Nationals, putting them just two games back of New York for first place in the division, and Atlanta is right behind them after Max Fried dominated the Cardinals to begin a short road trip.