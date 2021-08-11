We're Booking a Return to The White Lotus! What We Know About Season 2 of HBO's Critically Acclaimed Hit

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, July 26 once again sees a vampire movie on top of the list, but this one ain't Twilight! The German supernatural thriller Blood Red Sky, which is quite good, rockets to the top spot, ending Twilight's reign as king of streaming vampire movies. Twilight's reign as Netflix's top romance film ended as well, as Shailene Woodley's period piece The Last Letter From Your Lover debuted at No. 2. Fear not, Twi-hards, the Twilight franchise still represented, taking spots No. 3 through No. 7. If you're over vampires and want to try out some zombies, the Korean action film Kingdom: Ashin of the North is well worth a watch at No. 8.