We're Booking a Return to The White Lotus! What We Know About Season 2 of HBO's Critically Acclaimed Hit

By Stephanie Osmanski
 7 days ago
Who’s ready to extend their stay at The White Lotus? While HBO’s latest buzz-worthy offering may have originally been presented as a six-episode limited series, HBO has now officially given the wickedly funny show about the staff and guests at a Hawaii resort (where a mysterious death occurs) the green light for a second season, less than a week ahead of its Season 1 finale.

