New York City, NY

New York developers buy Edgewater assemblage for boutique high-rise

By Francisco Alvarado
therealdeal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of New York City development firms are teaming up to redevelop three bayfront properties in Edgewater, one of the hottest Miami neighborhoods for high-rise builders. Edgewater Owner LLC, an entity managed by principals of SB Development Group and Hazelton Capital Group, recently paid $12.2 million for a five-bedroom house at 480 Northeast 29th Street and two vacant lots at 456 Northeast 29th Street and 496 Northeast 29th Street, records show.

