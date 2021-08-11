New York developers buy Edgewater assemblage for boutique high-rise
A pair of New York City development firms are teaming up to redevelop three bayfront properties in Edgewater, one of the hottest Miami neighborhoods for high-rise builders. Edgewater Owner LLC, an entity managed by principals of SB Development Group and Hazelton Capital Group, recently paid $12.2 million for a five-bedroom house at 480 Northeast 29th Street and two vacant lots at 456 Northeast 29th Street and 496 Northeast 29th Street, records show.therealdeal.com
