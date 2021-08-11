Ben Simmons’ next team odds – Trail Blazers are favorites
According to oddsmakers at BetOnline, the Portland Trail Blazers are the favorites to trade for Ben Simmons, if the 76ers are still aiming to move on from the three-time All-Star point guard. The Trail Blazers’ front office told reporters a few days ago that the organization has no future plans to surrender a first-round draft pick for the fourth-year player. However, the team has yet to make a big move this offseason. After the Trail Blazers, the Toronto Raptors have the second-best odds (+250) of trading for Simmons, followed by the Golden State Warriors (+300), San Antonio Spurs (+500), Indiana Pacers (+600) and Utah Jazz (+650).www.basketballinsiders.com
