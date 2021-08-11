Cancel
Roanoke, VA

The Greater Virginia Bridal Show is back in town

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Virginia Bride Magazine will host its Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show on Sunday. Engaged couples have the perfect opportunity to learn about bridal services provided by local businesses ranging from venues, photographers, florists, bakers, and more. Virginia Bride Magazine Publisher Angeline Frame breakdowns what soon-to-be-married couples, along with their family and friends, can expect at the annual event offering creative ideas and inspiration.

