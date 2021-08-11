Data shows WV students struggling with core subjects when compared to 2019 assessment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — New data from the 2021 West Virginia General Summative Assessment tests shows West Virginia students are struggling with math and science. According to the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE), 28 percent of students were proficient in mathematics and 27 percent were proficient in science in the 2020-2021 school year. By comparison, 38 percent of students were proficient in math, while 32 percent were proficient in science in the 2018-2019 school year.