Facing rising coronavirus case numbers, Chicago officials on Friday plan to impose an indoor mask mandate, sources told the Sun-Times Tuesday. No other details about the mandate were available. A news conference is planned for 2:30 p.m. at City Hall with Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, as well as the department’s medical director, Dr. Geraldine Luna, and Kenneth J. Meyer, acting commissioner of the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.