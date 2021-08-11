Cancel
Chelsea, MA

‘Romeo & Juliet’ & the City of Chelsea

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. This month, Apollinaire Theatre Company presents “Romeo and Juliet” like Greater Boston has never seen it before. In collaboration with Teatro Chelsea and the City of Chelsea Department of Housing and Community Development, the company will stage an immersive, outdoor, bilingual adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic love story. The show runs in Chelsea Square Saturdays August 14-28 and is free and open to the public.

