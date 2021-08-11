‘Romeo & Juliet’ & the City of Chelsea
This month, Apollinaire Theatre Company presents "Romeo and Juliet" like Greater Boston has never seen it before. In collaboration with Teatro Chelsea and the City of Chelsea Department of Housing and Community Development, the company will stage an immersive, outdoor, bilingual adaptation of Shakespeare's classic love story. The show runs in Chelsea Square Saturdays August 14-28 and is free and open to the public.
