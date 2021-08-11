Area cross country teams gearing up for fast-paced season

COUNTY — Cross country teams from five Cochise County schools have started preparing for their first competitions that are less than a month away. Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox girls’ and boys’ teams are five of the 20 teams that make up the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division Four South region. In total, the Division Four region is made up of 73 schools from around the state.