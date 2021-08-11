Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cochise County, AZ

Area cross country teams gearing up for fast-paced season

myheraldreview.com
 7 days ago

COUNTY — Cross country teams from five Cochise County schools have started preparing for their first competitions that are less than a month away. Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox girls’ and boys’ teams are five of the 20 teams that make up the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division Four South region. In total, the Division Four region is made up of 73 schools from around the state.

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Benson, AZ
City
Tombstone, AZ
City
Willcox, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Cowboys#The Benson Bobcats#Amity Hall#Covid#The Bisbee Pumas#Bisbee Cross#The St David Tigers#The Willcox Cowgirls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy