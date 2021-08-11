The first Black Fortune 500 CEOs
“Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it.” This classic aphorism was uttered by George Santayana (1863-1952), a wise philosopher and essayist who is also an alumnus of Boston Latin School. Fortunately, the HistoryMakers organization now reduces the risk expressed by Santayana. The organization’s July 30 report reminds Blacks that African American CEOs have only a 34-year history. Anyone interested in the subject should know that Roxbury’s Clifton R. Wharton Sr. led the way.www.baystatebanner.com
Comments / 0