Boston, MA

The first Black Fortune 500 CEOs

By Melvin B. Miller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it.” This classic aphorism was uttered by George Santayana (1863-1952), a wise philosopher and essayist who is also an alumnus of Boston Latin School. Fortunately, the HistoryMakers organization now reduces the risk expressed by Santayana. The organization’s July 30 report reminds Blacks that African American CEOs have only a 34-year history. Anyone interested in the subject should know that Roxbury’s Clifton R. Wharton Sr. led the way.

