Kepa Arrizabalaga the penalty hero from the bench as Chelsea win Super Cup at Villarreal's expense

By Jason Burt, Daniel Zeqiri
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHakim Ziyech scores opening goal but suffers injury in first half. Substitute Kepa brought on for shootout and makes decisive save. Thomas Tuchel is a coach for bold decisions and so it proved again as Chelsea won the Uefa Super Cup with substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga brought on in the penultimate minute of extra time specifically for a penalty shoot-out in which the Spaniard then saved two of the seven spot kicks he faced.

