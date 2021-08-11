The Bachelorette Winner Blake Moynes Reveals the One Thing He Regrets
Watch: How Blake Really Feels About Katie & Greg's Bachelorette Fight. Not quite happily ever after. The Bachelorette winner Blake Moynes may have found his soulmate in fiancée Katie Thurston but Blake regrets a pretty major part of his proposal. The newly engaged couple exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 11 that they would like to delete a certain aspect of Blake popping the question.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0