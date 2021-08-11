Cancel
Loudon County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Loudon, Roane by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Loudon; Roane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Loudon and southeastern Roane Counties through 330 PM EDT At 244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loudon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, Kingston, Loudon, Farragut, Greenback, Philadelphia, Bradbury and Tellico Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

