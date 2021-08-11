Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 243 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stockbridge to near Brooklyn, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Jackson County, including the following locations... Oak Point, Sunset Beach, Michigan Center, Norvell, Munith, Leoni and Napoleon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH