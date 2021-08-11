DFW Events August 2021

Though the two women who make up Genini (like “Gemini” or “Jen and I”) are separate by a few states, there’s still work to be done. Katie Robertson (Chucho) and Jennifer Rux (Year the Bear, The Fibs) started the psychedelic electronic project not long before the pandemic and managed to play a few shows — while also doing some serious recording. On all streaming platforms Friday, Genini will release the single “Red Sun Encounter,” which follows the recently released video for “The Funk.” All of the material is off the duo’s eponymous debut EP, which came out July 23 on Dreamy Life Records (Ting Tang Tina, Sub-Sahara, hot knife), the Fort Worth label that Rux co-founded with husband Robby Rux along with Cameron Smith (Sur Duda, War Party) and Jim Vallee seven years ago. It’s also the label that Rux and Robby are continuing to run after relocating to Seattle just recently.