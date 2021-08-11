Cancel
Dallas, TX

DFW Events August 2021

By Valerie
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
This issue is loaded with lots of local events and activities!!. Click on the image below to open this week’s issue…. Let us know what you think:) Be sure to share this guide with friends and neighbors!. If you know of additional camps that we’ve overlooked, send us an email.

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dustin Massey’s Time Is Now

There’s something special about Magnolia Motor Lounge to Dustin Massey. The comfy Cultural District’s garage-turned-venue was the spot where the singer-songwriter initially discovered Fort Worth’s burgeoning music scene after he moved back to Texas from Colorado. Watching acts like the Quaker City Night Hawks and Johnathan Taylor & The Northern Lights was a revelation for him. Something about seeing these artists on MML’s modest but homey stage brought live music into a form of obtainable reality to him, a change from the abstract and otherworldly make-believe fantasy space it had previously occupied in his mind. Seeing shows there was seminal in Massey’s late turn toward his own music career. It seems only natural that that stage would be the one he chose to celebrate the release of his debut album.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Genini Shines On

Though the two women who make up Genini (like “Gemini” or “Jen and I”) are separate by a few states, there’s still work to be done. Katie Robertson (Chucho) and Jennifer Rux (Year the Bear, The Fibs) started the psychedelic electronic project not long before the pandemic and managed to play a few shows — while also doing some serious recording. On all streaming platforms Friday, Genini will release the single “Red Sun Encounter,” which follows the recently released video for “The Funk.” All of the material is off the duo’s eponymous debut EP, which came out July 23 on Dreamy Life Records (Ting Tang Tina, Sub-Sahara, hot knife), the Fort Worth label that Rux co-founded with husband Robby Rux along with Cameron Smith (Sur Duda, War Party) and Jim Vallee seven years ago. It’s also the label that Rux and Robby are continuing to run after relocating to Seattle just recently.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

SushiBox serving dozens of roll varieties in west Frisco

SushiBox opened in July at 8425 FM 423, Ste. 160, Frisco. The restaurant offers dozens of sushi roll varieties, including those that are baked, crunchy and made with no rice. Additional menu options include tempura udon with noodles and shrimp, and a bento box packed with sushi, shrimp tempura and salad. SushiBox also has locations in McKinney and Dallas. 214-407-8058. http://sushiboxtx.com.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Maggiano’s Little Italy Enters Next Generation of Brand Legacy

Dallas-based, award-winning architecture and design firm drives brand evolution work with popular Italian-American brand to revamp five restaurants. The popular Italian-American brand is looking to utilize the new prototype Harrison created to revamp five locations in Oakbrook and Skokie, Illinois, Plano, Texas, Tampa, Florida and Denver. Harrison will implement changes that reflect every touchpoint of the guest experience through branding and environment, interior and exterior redesign, restaurant layout, signage, furniture and décor.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Luxe Boutique Plano to open at the Shops at Legacy in Plano

Luxe Boutique Plano hopes to open by the end of August at 7140 Bishop Road, Ste. 1122, Plano. The business, which is co-owned by Patti Gonzales and Fidi Guillen, will offer women’s clothing, accessories and gift items. Luxe is already selling items via its Instagram and Facebook pages as well as serving customers via curbside and private appointments. Items can also be shipped. Facebook: Luxe Boutique Plano. Instagram: @LuxeBoutique.Plano.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Jazz Takes Center Stage Over Labor Day Weekend

For those with an appreciation for the smoother things in life, the Black Academy of Arts and Letters is hosting the 4th Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center over Labor Day Weekend. The 3-day event features renowned artists from all over the world performing jazz, R&B,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Discover DFW: “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” Exhibit At Dallas African American Museum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveling Smithsonian exhibit is calling Dallas home this summer, so time is running out to see it in person. For over 40 years, the African American Museum of Dallas has looked to educate visitors. Dr. Marvin Dulaney, Deputy Director and COO of the African American Museum of Dallas, says visitors can explore a comprehensive collection of art and artifacts.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Meet NBC 5’s Katy Blakey

Being pregnant and giving birth to your first child can be overwhelming enough—but experiencing both during a worldwide pandemic is something Katy Blakey and her husband Joey Mongaras will never forget. Even more unique was that Blakey, an NBC 5 anchor and reporter, was more immersed in the pandemic than most, reporting about it almost 24/7 during her last 6 weeks of pregnancy.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

2021 HEB | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival And Run Is Sorta Canceled

While some organizations like the American Heart Association’s Côtes du Coeur are creating strict … make that uber-strict … guidelines for their upcoming fundraisers to commence, the three-day HEB | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival and Run on Friday, September 17, to Sunday, September 19, has been partially canceled despite its being outdoors at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dwight Yoakam, Old 97’s headline Lewisville Western Days festival

The city of Lewisville announced last week that Dwight Yoakam and Old 97’s will headline the city’s annual Western Days festival, Sept. 24-25, in Old Town Lewisville. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner, according to a city news release. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization, and he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriter/Artist category at the 49th anniversary Gala in 2019. Yoakam has also appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room. He will perform on Sept. 25.

