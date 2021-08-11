Cancel
Berkeley, CA

Leon Litwack, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, dies at 91

By Michelle Phillips
Berkeleyan Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon Litwack, a legendary American historian who influenced generations of students with his energizing teaching and lectures, passed away on Aug. 5. He was 91. A world-renowned scholar in U.S. history, Litwack was a staunchly beloved figure at UC Berkeley. The Alexander F. and May T. Morrison Professor Emeritus of American History in the College of Letters & Science, Litwack joined the university’s faculty in 1964 after obtaining his bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. in history from UC Berkeley. Litwack served in this role for more than four decades, receiving two Distinguished Teaching Awards, and reaching more than 30,000 undergraduate students. Litwack’s fierce intellect and spirited passion for history inspired both students and colleagues alike.

