GUADALUPE, Calif. - Back to school started Wednesday morning in Guadalupe.

Hundreds of students returned for in-person learning at Kermit Mckenzie Intermediate School.

It’s the first time in 16 months students have come back to campus due to Covid-19 public health restrictions.

A mandatory mask rule is in effect for students, faculty and staff as the new school year begins.

“I think our teachers are fully prepped. We are going to be focusing this week on the social and emotional learning aspect of being gone for 16 months and being at home and remote learning. I think our teachers did a terrific job the past 16 months making sure that our kids received the best education possible,” said principal Alex Jauregui.

The students we spoke with say they are excited to be back at school and in the classroom again.

Administrators say only a handful of the more than 570 students currently enrolled at the school have opted to continue independent learning from home.

The post Students return to Guadalupe schools for first time in 16 months appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .