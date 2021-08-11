Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branford, CT

Branford Microfund Continues to Offer Support for Residents through Interest-Free Loans, Available Now

zip06.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBranford Microfund volunteer Bob Imperato from Loan Committee consulting with applicant. (Photo courtesy Branford Microfund) With the anticipated ending of eviction moratoriums happening soon, many in our community are struggling with additional financial burdens.The CDC has extended the moratorium, but this is under attack in the courts right now. If you or someone you know is experiencing difficulties, please contact the Branford Microfund, which offers short term, interest-free loans for Branford residents in need.

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branford, CT
Branford, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Application#Volunteers#Cdc#Loan Committee#Cdc#The Branford Microfund#Blackstone Library#Branford Food Pantry#Branford Dining Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy