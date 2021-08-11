Branford Microfund Continues to Offer Support for Residents through Interest-Free Loans, Available Now

Branford Microfund volunteer Bob Imperato from Loan Committee consulting with applicant. (Photo courtesy Branford Microfund) With the anticipated ending of eviction moratoriums happening soon, many in our community are struggling with additional financial burdens.The CDC has extended the moratorium, but this is under attack in the courts right now. If you or someone you know is experiencing difficulties, please contact the Branford Microfund, which offers short term, interest-free loans for Branford residents in need.