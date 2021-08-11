Cancel
Louisiana State

Here’s how homebound people in La. who want the COVID-19 vaccine can get their shot

By Kenley Hargett
KSLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The caretaker of an elderly, homebound woman contacted KSLA wanting to know how she could get the COVID-19 vaccine... and KSLA got her answers. Betty Turner’s caretaker called numerous healthcare facilities with no luck. KSLA reached out to Ochsner LSU Health; officials there put us in touch with the hospital’s EVT Strike Team, which travels across the area to give homebound people the vaccine.

