Texans Injury Update: 3 Starters Missing Practice

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu didn't practice Wednesday as he's being treated for a lower body injury.

Omenihu, a University of Texas product, is not expected to miss a significant amount of time, but could be sidelined for the Texans' NFL preseason opener Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, starting tight end Jordan Akins did not practice again due to tight leg muscles. Akins could also be held out of the Green Bay preseason game. Akins did attend the practice, but is watching from the sideline.

Veteran cornerback Bradley Roby has not practiced in the last two days due to an unspecified injury and he was not on the practice field on Wednesday.

Reserve cornerback Cornell Armstrong has not practiced this week, but he is on the field at training camp.

Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has issued a standing trade request with no deal imminent or developing, according to league sources, practiced for Houston for the third day in a row. Watson, who is recovering from calf and ankle tightness that sidelined him last week, only practiced for the first five periods once again.

Watson did make some throws and did perform in some individual drills, but he has been held out of all full-team drills since reporting to training camp to avoid accruing daily $50,000 fines that would be handed down by the NFL.