Just because a scam has been around for a while, doesn’t mean it isn’t still a problem. Windomnews.com has received word that con artists are still targeting area elderly residents for “person-in-need” scams. According to Minnesota Bank & Trust, scammers could use the circumstances of COVID-19 to pose as a grandchild, relative or friend who claims to be ill, stranded in another state or foreign country, or otherwise in trouble and ask you to send money.