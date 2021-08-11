Denver Colorado’s Air Quality On Monday Was Among The Worst In The World
Yes, you read that right - Denver's air quality on Monday (Aug. 9) ranked among areas with the worst air quality in the world. According to 9News, the data was recorded via air quality tracking website IQAir; Denver's air quality on Monday afternoon ranked as the second-worst among major cities, only falling behind Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for the worst air quality among any major city in the entire world.kool1079.com
