Colorado State

Denver Colorado’s Air Quality On Monday Was Among The Worst In The World

 7 days ago
Yes, you read that right - Denver's air quality on Monday (Aug. 9) ranked among areas with the worst air quality in the world. According to 9News, the data was recorded via air quality tracking website IQAir; Denver's air quality on Monday afternoon ranked as the second-worst among major cities, only falling behind Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for the worst air quality among any major city in the entire world.

Grand Junction, CO
