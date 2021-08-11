Florida feuds with CDC over spiking COVID-19 case numbers

A dispute over COVID-19 reporting between Florida and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly led the CDC to adjust numbers previously indicating record high cases in the state.

A reported disparity of nearly 13,000 cases was adjusted Tuesday, bringing Sunday’s reported total of 28,317 to 19,548.

Approximately 50 percent of the eligible population in Florida is fully vaccinated.

A dispute over COVID-19 reporting between Florida and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reportedly led the CDC to adjust numbers previously indicating record-high cases in the state.

The CDC website reportedly showed record-high case counts for the Sunshine state on Sunday, but the state health department argued the federal agency used a spread of case counts across several days and melded it into one number, The New York Post reported. A reported disparity of nearly 13,000 cases was adjusted Tuesday, bringing Sunday’s reported total of 28,317 to 19,548.

“This is not accurate. Florida follows CDC guidelines reporting cases Monday through Friday, other than holidays. Consequently, each Monday or Tuesday, there will be two or three days of data reported at a time. When data is published, it is attributed evenly to the previous days,” the state health agency tweeted on Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been a vocal opponent of several CDC recommendations — especially mask mandates in schools. DeSantis's views on a variety of policies led to a public spat last week with President Biden, who asked governors of states with high case numbers to “get out of the way.”

Approximately 50 percent of the eligible population in Florida is fully vaccinated, which is on par with the national average of 50.3 percent. The state reported more than 140,000 new cases in the past seven days.

An official from the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to NBC on Tuesday that the federal government sent from its Strategic National Stockpile 200 ventilators and 100 other smaller breathing devices to Florida as the state deals with a record number of hospitalizations.

