Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate confirms Biden's first ambassador

By Laura Kelly
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkHAd_0bOiDA6b00
© Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Biden ’s pick for U.S. ambassador to Mexico, the first ambassador confirmed amid an unorthodox stranglehold on dozens of State Department nominees by Republican lawmakers.

Former Colorado Sen. Ken Salazar (D) was confirmed in a voice vote by the Senate early Wednesday morning as senators worked through the night to move forward on passing a $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending bill.

“This morning, the Senate confirmed Ken Salazar as U.S. ambassador to Mexico—President Biden’s first ambassador to be confirmed,” tweeted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“He will work to strengthen our relationship with our southern neighbor. And he's only the third Mexican-American and fourth Hispanic to hold the post!”

Salazar’s confirmation moved along at a relatively quick pace since his nomination was first announced in June, but dozens of the president’s nominees for top positions within the State Department have been held up over opposition from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

While Cruz never held a hold on Salazar, the Texas lawmaker is blocking confirmation votes for dozens of State Department nominees as part of a pressure campaign on the Biden administration over their refusal to impose sanctions on a Russian pipeline headed for Europe.

The Biden administration announced last month that it would withhold congressionally mandated sanctions on the pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, in an effort to preserve relations with Germany, which supports the project.

“Joe Biden is giving [Russian President] Vladimir Putin a multibillion-dollar gift,” Cruz said on the Senate floor. He called the pipeline “a generational geopolitical mistake, because it strengthens Russia at the expense of America and it undermines U.S. national security interests.”

Cruz, early Wednesday morning, argued that he was amenable to discussions with colleagues to lift holds but was intent on using his leverage over the pipeline, objecting to nearly 30 State Department nominees that Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) sought to quickly confirm in the early-morning session.

While Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) objected to a vote on Biden’s nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols, Murphy accused Cruz of threatening U.S. national security over his multiple holds on nominees.

“It’s 4:40am and my work isn’t done yet. @SenatorMenendez and I are on the Senate floor and about to try to break the @tedcruz blockade of all of Biden’s national security nominees. The safety of our nation is at risk if this obstruction continues,” Murphy tweeted.

Cruz’s holds have frustrated Democrats, the State Department and White House. Last month, Schumer was forced to invoke a days-long procedure to move forward the confirmation of Bonnie Jenkins as assistant secretary for arms control and international security affairs because of Cruz’s hold.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that officials are frustrated by the slow pace of confirmations for ambassadorships and other positions.

"We are frustrated by the slow pace of confirmations, particularly for non-controversial nominees," Psaki said, noting that Biden's nominees are highly qualified and some have Republican support. "So what is the hold up?"

Psaki said it is important to have qualified, Senate-confirmed ambassadors representing the U.S. around the world. She said that Biden has put forth nearly 275 nominees who are currently pending confirmation.

Morgan Chalfant contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

322K+
Followers
33K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Brian Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambassadors#Republican#Southern#Mexican American#Hispanic#The State Department#Russian#Nord Stream 2#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers to probe Biden administration over Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. Congress, including many of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, said on Tuesday they were increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, vowing to investigate what went wrong. "The events of recent days have been the culmination of a series of mistakes made...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Senate Democrats pledge to investigate Biden’s ‘flawed execution’ of Afghanistan withdrawal

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a scathing assessment of Joe Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and pledged his committee would investigate its “flawed execution.”The senator said the committee would “seek a full accounting” of the US exit, Donald Trump’s “flawed negotiations” with the Taliban, and the Biden administration’s failure to anticipate the rapid collapse of Afghan security forces despite assurances.“Congress was told repeatedly that the Afghan Defense and Security Forces were up to the task, that it had the troops, equipment and willingness to fight,” the senator said in a statement issued...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Was Right

In 2017, I arrived at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as part of a congressional staff delegation. Even though the U.S. embassy stood a mere four miles away, safety concerns necessitated our helicoptering from a recently constructed multimillion-dollar transit facility instead of traveling by road. As we flew over Kabul, I realized that the Afghan security forces, backed by thousands of U.S. personnel, could not even secure the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.
Presidential ElectionReporter

Jerry Shenk: The world awaits Biden test results

In July, President(ish) Joe Biden addressed a sparsely-attended, little-viewed CNN event, saying 1) you won’t get COVID if you get the vaccine, 2) he will ban both rifles and handguns, and, then, 3) instructed a struggling small restauranteur to increase wages for employees who would rather accept federal COVID-related supplemental unemployment dollars than work.
U.S. PoliticsDerrick

Kelly's reaction on Biden's address

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, issued the following statement on President Joe Biden's address to the nation in regard to Afghanistan. "President Biden's speech did not address the core cause of what's happening in Afghanistan right now.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Senator Scott Questions Biden’s Mental Capacity

Florida Senator Rick Scott has now questioned whether President Joe Biden is fit for office, joining other Florida Republicans like Reps. Greg Steube and Kat Cammack, who recently requested that the president take a cognitive test to see if he is fit to lead or discharge his duties as president.

Comments / 1

Community Policy